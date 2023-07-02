Chicago radio legend Dick Biondi dies at 90

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago radio legend Dick Biondi has died.

He started his career in upstate New York before coming to WLS in Chicago in 1960.

He went on to several other station, including a stint at WBBM-FM in the early 80s, before retiring from WLS in 2017.

Biondi was believed to have been the first DJ to play the Beatles in the United States when he spun "Please Please Me" in March of 1963--months before Beatlemania.

His family said he died peacefully at his home Monday.

Dick Biondi was 90 years old.