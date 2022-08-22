2022-2023 school year starts for Chicago Public Schools Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Summer is officially over for city students and staff.

Chicago Public Schools return to the classroom Monday, and there are some changes this year.

To start, COVID-19 procedures have been updated. Now masks are optional, just strongly recommended.

Schools will offer a free in-school program each week for testing and if students and staff test positive, they're asked to quarantine for five days.

Unvaccinated students and staff who are exposed are no longer required to quarantine on the basis of that exposure alone.

CPS will also offer free vaccination clinics throughout the school year. A schedule is listed below:

Welcome back students and families! Getting vaxxed against COVID-19 is the most effective way to:



✅ Avoid serious illness should your child become infected with COVID-19

✅ Safe

✅ Free



Free vaccination clinics will be throughout the school year. https://t.co/Hh6ONAdTGw pic.twitter.com/6V3EnZn3zA — CPS - Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) August 21, 2022

You can find a full list of COVID-19 protocol changes here.

CBS 2 has reported on issues filling staffing at Chicago public schools and the bus driver positions are no different.

Because of this, CPS will be offering $500 monthly stipends and or CTA passes to help students that otherwise can't get to school without a school bus.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be at Falconer Elementary in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood, where families will get a visit to ring in the school year. Lightfoot will then head to the Excel Academy of South Shore at 11 a.m.