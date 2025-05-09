Less than half of Chicago Public Schools have herd immunity against measles

Less than half of Chicago Public Schools have herd immunity against the measles

Less than half of Chicago Public Schools have herd immunity against the measles

Less than half of Chicago Public Schools have herd immunity against the measles

New analysis of data from the Illinois Board of Education found less than half of Chicago Public Schools had herd immunity against the measles.

The analysis was done by the Chicago Sun-Times, which found only 93% of CPS students are vaccinated against the measles.

The CDC recommends a 95% vaccination rate for herd immunity, but less than half of CPS elementary, high school and charter schools meet that number.

In 2019, 90% of schools had herd immunity.

The district said it has plans to improve vaccine rates, including frequent communications with parents and principals, bringing services to schools with the schools with the lowest rates, and help with documenting immunization records.

Many children are behind on their vaccines because of the COVID pandemic.