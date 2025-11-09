Watch CBS News
Education

Chicago Public Schools applications through GoCPS platform soon to close for 2026-2027 school year

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

This is the last week Chicago Public Schools families can explore school options for the next academic year through the GoCPS application.

The online resource is set up for families with students entering schools for kindergarten through ninth grade.

The GoCPS application lets families examine and apply for nearly every CPS school and program through a single online platform.

Applications for the 2026-2027 school year on GoCPS close at 5 p.m. the night of Friday, Nov. 14.

CPS also notes that students looking to transfer between 10th and 12th grade, or their sophomore through senior years of high school, do not apply through GoCPS and need to contact schools directly.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue