Chicago Public Schools applications through GoCPS platform soon to close for 2026-2027 school year

This is the last week Chicago Public Schools families can explore school options for the next academic year through the GoCPS application.

The online resource is set up for families with students entering schools for kindergarten through ninth grade.

The GoCPS application lets families examine and apply for nearly every CPS school and program through a single online platform.

Applications for the 2026-2027 school year on GoCPS close at 5 p.m. the night of Friday, Nov. 14.

CPS also notes that students looking to transfer between 10th and 12th grade, or their sophomore through senior years of high school, do not apply through GoCPS and need to contact schools directly.