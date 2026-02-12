Hundreds of Chicago Public School students sing on Lyric Opera stage at Choral Fest

Hundreds of Chicago Public School students performed for the first time on the well known stage of the Lyric Opera, a special moment in the musical spotlight.

The opportunity came as part of the second annual Choral Fest, which gives CPS singers the opportunity to rehearse, learn and perform at the Lyric Opera House.

"Once a year they get to go see an opera. So they see it from the house, but they don't quite comprehend the size and the scale of what is happening in this building until they're on the stage itself," said Paige Cameron, teaching artist.

They were led on the stage by Lyric chorus director and head of music Michael Black.

"There's something about singing in a group together which you can't get just at school. Singing with a huge group here I think will mean something to many of these kids for the rest of their lives," he said.

Nearly 200 CPS students from six different schools sing together on the stage, but before they sing their hearts out they're split up into different groups, learning about all different aspects of the Lyric, like costumes.

Black hopes the experience for the students will be life-changing. The students agree.

"When we sing, mostly like I just feel powerful. I don't feel like this is just a trip. It's actually the place you're at, we came here to show out and just go for it," said Kerry Tyus, student at Dyett High School for the Arts.