Chicago Public Library expands automatic access to more than 315,000 CPS students with 81 Club program

Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Public Library announced a new partnership that automatically registers more than 315,000 Chicago Public School students for the city's libraries.

CPS and CPL created the 81 Club to expand students' access to library resources and materials with just a school ID number. The partnership makes the Chicago Public Library system the most accessible out-of-school learning network in the country.

There is no application, paperwork or additional steps needed for student enrollment beyond having an ID number. It also gives them access to one-on-one tutoring online and in person.

The 81 Club also expands access for educators with dedicated eTeach accounts that let them access CPL's digital resources like research databases, instructional tools and the Sora platform that provides access to e-books and audiobooks for classroom learning.

The partnership has been operating as a pilot program and shown strong results, the city said. Officials said the number of 81 Club card holders now surpasses traditional library card holders in Englewood, West Englewood, Rogers Park and New City among highly disadvantaged students. The 2022 pilot also found library access increased 63% among economically disadvantaged students and 81% among English language learners when in the 81 Club program.