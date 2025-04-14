Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago priest Fr. Matthew Foley reinstated after being cleared of child sex abuse allegations

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Two Chicago-area priests accused of sexually abusing children decades ago
Two Chicago-area priests accused of sexually abusing children decades ago 00:34

Chicago priest Fr. Matthew Foley is being reinstated after he was cleared of allegations he had sexually abused a child 30 years ago, the archdiocese said.

Cardinal Blase Cupich said both police and Chicago Archdiocese's Independent Review Board investigation allegations of sexual abuse of a minor from when he was assigned to St. Agatha Parish in North Lawndale.

Cupich said the IRB determined there was no reasonable cause to believe Fr. Foley sexually abused the person making the accusation, and recommended he be reinstated to ministry and the file be closed.

"I publicly affirm that Father Foley is a priest in good standing and express sincere appreciation for his many years of service to the People of God," Cupich wrote.

In addition to his time at St. Agatha, Foley has served at St. Agnes of Bohemia Parish in the Little Village neighborhood; Misión San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights; St. James Parish in Arlington Heights; and Mary, Seat of Wisdom Parish in Park Ridge. At the time of the accusation, he was the pastor of St. Gall Parish in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.