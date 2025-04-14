Chicago priest Fr. Matthew Foley reinstated after being cleared of child sex abuse allegations

Chicago priest Fr. Matthew Foley is being reinstated after he was cleared of allegations he had sexually abused a child 30 years ago, the archdiocese said.

Cardinal Blase Cupich said both police and Chicago Archdiocese's Independent Review Board investigation allegations of sexual abuse of a minor from when he was assigned to St. Agatha Parish in North Lawndale.

Cupich said the IRB determined there was no reasonable cause to believe Fr. Foley sexually abused the person making the accusation, and recommended he be reinstated to ministry and the file be closed.

"I publicly affirm that Father Foley is a priest in good standing and express sincere appreciation for his many years of service to the People of God," Cupich wrote.

In addition to his time at St. Agatha, Foley has served at St. Agnes of Bohemia Parish in the Little Village neighborhood; Misión San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights; St. James Parish in Arlington Heights; and Mary, Seat of Wisdom Parish in Park Ridge. At the time of the accusation, he was the pastor of St. Gall Parish in the Gage Park neighborhood.

