2 Chicago priests under investigation for allegations of sexual abuse of a child

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Catholic priests who have served at multiple churches in the Chicago area are stepping away from the ministry, amid separate allegations of sexual abuse of a child decades ago, the Chicago Archdiocese announced Saturday.

Fr. Matthew Foley has been accused of sexually abusing a minor approximately 30 years ago while assigned to St. Agatha Parish in the North Lawndale neighborhood, while Fr. Henry Kricek has been accused of sexual abuse of a minor approximately 40 years ago while assigned to St. John Bosco Parish in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, according to letters Cardinal Blasé Cupich sent to parishioners at multiple churches.

Both priests have denied the allegations against them, but have agreed to step away from the ministry while the Archdiocese investigates.

"I want to stress that the welfare of the children entrusted to our care is our paramount concern. The Archdiocese of Chicago takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and encourages anyone who feels they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee to come forward," Cupich wrote.

In addition to his time at St. Agatha, Foley has served at St. Agnes of Bohemia Parish in the Little Village neighborhood; Misión San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights; St. James Parish in Arlington Heights; and Mary, Seat of Wisdom Parish in Park Ridge; and is currently pastor of St. Gall Parish in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Kricek, who is retired, has served at St. John Bosco, St. Edward Parish in the Irving Park neighborhood, Ss. Peter and Lambert Parish in Skokie, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in the Hyde Park neighborhood, and Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish in Wilmette. He has lived at St. John of the Cross Parish in Western Springs since 2023.