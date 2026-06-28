Chicago Pride Parade to step off amid concerns about building heat

Hundreds of thousands of people will line Halsted Street, Belmont Avenue, Broadway, and Diversey Parkway on Sunday for the 55th annual Chicago Pride Parade.

As has been the case for the last few years, the parade will step off at the intersection of Grace and Halsted streets and Broadway in the Northalsted District at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Chicago Pride Parade: Route, map, street closures

While the parade makes its way south and east through Chicago's vibrant and historic LGBTQ+ community, temperatures will already be climbing to 80 degrees with feels-like temperatures in the 90s.

"It's going to be a hot one on Sunday, and we want people to pace themselves," said Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th). "Drink water, get some AC, get some shade, because it's a long day.:

While the extreme heat won't reach its most serious point until Monday, with the National Weather Service having issued an Extreme Heat Watch for Cook County from Monday through Wednesday, parade organizers have made preparations for health and safety — especially when it comes to heat.

Six cooling buses will be set up throughout the two-mile parade route if people need to cool off. The event will also have medical areas for anyone suffering from a health emergency or in need of medical attention.

Those medical areas will be located at:

Addison Street east of Halsted Street

Roscoe Street east of Halsted Street

Aldine Avenue east of Halsted Street

Surf Street west of Broadway.

This year's theme is "Free to Be Proud," which organizers say honors "those who paved the way while affirming our ongoing commitment to ensuring every person can live openly, authentically, and with dignity."

A total of 155 groups and floats will take part in the parade, as the organizers say everyone comes together in celebration, solidarity and visibility.