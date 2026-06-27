Preparations underway for Chicago's Pride Parade, around city as extreme heat looms

Temperatures will already be climbing by Sunday morning, when thousands of people will be lining the path for Chicago's Pride parade.

The final preparations are being made here at Northalsted for Sunday's Pride Parade. That includes resources for potentially dangerous heat. It's the start of city leaders and community groups bracing for extreme temperatures.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to line the streets for Chicago's Pride Parade on Sunday.

"It's going to be a hot one on Sunday, and we want people to pace themselves. Drink water, get some AC, get some shade because it's a long day," said Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th).

Parade organizers have warned attendees to take steps to stay cool, as temperatures on Sunday will feel like the 90s.

The event will have medical areas for people who may have a health emergency and cooling buses throughout the parade route for people to get refuge from the heat.

Temperatures climb after Sunday, with heat indices in the hundreds for multiple days, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an extreme heat watch for Cook County, in effect from Monday through Wednesday.

"Our thing this weekend is to check on your people," said Jahmal Cole, founder of My Block My Hood My City.

Cole says he's putting out the call for volunteers and donations so his group can distribute resources to seniors vulnerable to the extreme heat.

"We go pass out waters, and we go pass out fans or ... and we just check on it. We check on our people. So it sounds like it's just a heat wave, but to an elder that doesn't have an air condition or doesn't ... they may not be able to get out the house. It can become dangerous real fast," he said.

Cole says his group currently has about 150 fans and 150 cases of water, but hopes to acquire more ahead of the heat wave.

The nonprofit leader says groups like his can help fill in gaps when other resources are overwhelmed.

"If you're a block club, if you're a mutual aid group, if you're a nonprofit in Chicago, this is what, you know, this is our time to help and support people," Cole said.

The city of Chicago says you can call 311 in case a senior needs a well-being check during the heat wave.

There will also be cooling centers available in the city, Cook County, and the surrounding counties.