Chicago Pride Parade 2026 steps off Sunday. Check parade route, map, street closures here

Chicago's 2026 Pride Parade steps off Sunday on the North Side. Before heading to the parade, here's what you need to know.

The two-mile parade begins at 11 a.m. in Northhalsted. This year's theme is "Free to Be Proud," which organizers say honors "those who paved the way while affirming our ongoing commitment to ensuring every person can live openly, authentically, and with dignity."

Pride Parade route, map

The Parade steps off from West Sheridan and Broadway and continues south along Broadway, then Halsted, east along Belmont to Broadway, then south to Diversey to Cannon Drive.

Viewing areas begin at Grace and Broadway.

See street crossing locations below:

Addison at Halsted

Cornelia at Halsted

Buckingham at Halsted

Briar Place at Broadway

Wellington at Broadway

Pride Parade street closures

Pride Parade street closures begin as early as 8 a.m.

The following will be listed for "no parking" from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.:

Both sides of Broadway from Irving Park to Waveland

Both sides of Halsted from Sheridan to Waveland

Both sides of Broadway from Melrose to Diversey

Both sides of Diversey from Broadway 100ft west of Clark to Cannon Drive

Both sides of Waveland from Halsted to Broadway

Both sides of Racine from Wellington to Belmont

Both sides of Grace from Pine Grove to Fremont

West side of Wilton from Belmont to 3245 N Wilton

South side of Cuyler from Clarendon to Broadway

Both sides of Sheridan from Sheffield to Inner LSD

Both sides of Clarendon from Broadway to Bittersweet

West side of Clarendon from Bittersweet to Buena

Both sides of Fremont from Irving Park to Sheridan

The following areas will be posted for "no parking" from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Both sides of LSD West from Cannon Drive to Diversey

Both sides of Cannon Drive from Diversey to Fullerton

Both sides of Diversey from Sheridan to LSD

The following areas are listed for "no parking" from 2 a.m. Sunday, June 29, and 7 a.m. on Monday, June 29th 2026:

Both sides of Halsted from Waveland to Wellington (and at the intersection – 200ft in each direction)

Both sides of Belmont from 200ft east of Broadway to Racine

Both sides of Sheffield from School to Wellington

Both sides of Clark from Roscoe to Halsted

Both sides of Roscoe from Clark to Elaine

Both sides of Wellington from Sheffield to Halsted

Both sides of Addison from Broadway to Sheffield

Both sides of Aldine from Clark to the east alley of Halsted (720-759 W Aldin)

Getting to the Pride Parade

The CTA Red and Brown lines will be your best option for getting close to the parade route.

Red Line: Addison, Belmont, and Sheridan stations are near the parade route. Addison and Belmont stations are expected to be the most crowded. The Sheridan station is not ADA accessible.

Brown Line: Diversey and Wellington stations are located near the end of the parade route

Some CTA buses will be rerouted for the parade route. Check CTA bus service alerts before heading out.

Items prohibited at Pride Parade