Chicago Pride Parade organizers prepare for hot weather Sunday on cusp of heat wave next week

As the Chicago area gears up for one of the most brutal heat waves its seen in years, Chicago Pride Parade organizers are making sure everyone celebrates safely on the first day of high temperatures.

The Chicago Pride Parade is set to step of Sunday, when the high is forecast to be 88 with humidity making it feel like it's in the mid-90s.

Organizers said they are ready to host the celebration safely and securely, including warnings and resources for the event.

"Drink water, get some AC. get some shade. because it's a long day," said 44th Ward Ald. Bennett Lawson. "We want to keep everyone safe. We do have cooling busses as well in the area."

Chicago police officers keeping the even safe will also be exposed to heat for a prolonged period of time.

"We will also be using whatever units we transport in as areas where officers can cool down. We'll also have what we call sustainment trucks for the officers. These are vehicles that are carrying water and snacks for our officers," said CPD Chief Angel Novalez.

Dangerous heat follows Sunday with a long stretch of days where the temperatures are 95 or above, and the heat index pushes the real fell well over 100 degrees, sometimes, as high as 110.

"The thing with heat is it doesn't really get you, sometimes, 'til it gets you," said Dr. Ashlea Winfield, emergency medicine physician at Cook County Health.

Doctors say vulnerable populations are especially at risk.

"Older populations and the very young, so children, grandma, grandpa, so on and so forth. And then anybody who has sort of a chronic long-term illness," said Winfield.

Winfield said staying safe means hydrating with water – not sugary or caffeinated drinks – closing the blinds in your home to reduce heat, and being mindful of symptoms of heat exhaustion.

"You may feel weak, you may feel what we call palpitations, as in your heart skipping a beat or your heart racing, you may have nausea or vomiting. And so those are some of the earlier things we look for," she said.

Winfield added that parents and guardians should avoid keeping young children in hot cars for any period of time, and also look out for signs of potential heat related issues like irritability, lethargy or vomiting.

"Little kids just aren't as great, as regular, at regulating their body temperatures as adults are," she explained. "And because of that, they're more likely to overheat again, even with brief periods."

The City of Chicago also wants people to know that they can call 311 to request a welfare check for seniors during the heat wave.

Cooling centers in Chicago and Cook County

There are six community service cooling areas for heat at 90 degrees and above, which are open Monday - Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Auburn Gresham Center - 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center - 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center - 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center - 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center - 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center - 4312 W. North Ave.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications also maintains a map of all cooling centers and public facilities in the city that can be used during a heat wave if you don't have reliable air conditioning. The map is interactive and lists all facilities, their locations and their hours.

Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Library, City Colleges of Chicago and Chicago Police District locations are also available to the public to cool down during the heat wave, during their hours of operation.

Cook County has dozens of cooing centers that are open and available during the summer, and also often extends their hours heat events.

Two locations are open 24 hours a day at all times: the Evanston cooing center at 1703 Orrington Avenue and the Hazel Crest Department of Fire and Rescue at 3000 W. 170th Place.

Heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is milder than heat stroke, and can develop over days instead of minutes or hours. Heat exhaustion symptoms include headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, high body temperature and decreased urine output.

To treat heat exhaustion, move into a cool indoor space or shade immediately, drink liquids, remove unnecessary clothing including socks and shoes, use cold water or a cold compress on the head, face and neck to cool down, and frequently sip cold water. The CDC also encourages calling 911 or taking the person to an urgent care clinic or the emergency room for treatment.

Symptoms of heatstroke include confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech, hot and dry skin or profuse sweating, very high body temperature, loss of consciousness, and very high body temperature. If treatment is delayed, it can quickly become fatal, the CDC warns.

If you are with someone experiencing heatstroke, call 911 immediately and stay with that person until paramedics arrive. Move the person into a shaded, cool area, remove their outer clothing and work to cool them down as quickly as possible, preferably with cold water or an ice bath. You can also get the skin wet, place cold, wet cloths on the skin or soak their clothing with cold water. You should also fan them to get air circulating around them which will help water and sweat evaporate and also help cool them down.

If you can, place cold, wet cloths or ice on their head, neck, in their armpits and on their groin to help cool them down faster.