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Chicago police warning residents of increase in Honda airbag thefts

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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The Chicago Police Department 12th District is warning residents after an increase in airbag thefts.

Police said Honda vehicles have been the primary target of the recent airbag thefts. 

Police said thieves often break into parked cars overnight, causing damage and safety risks. 

In order to protect your vehicle, police recommend taking the following precautions:

  • Use anti-theft devices like steering wheel locks
  • Park in well-lit, high-traffic areas
  • Report suspicious activity 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police in the 12th District at 312-746-8396 or call 9-1-1.

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