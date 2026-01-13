Chicago police looking for group behind rash of armed robberies, carjackings

Chicago police are looing for a group of men they say are responsible for a rash of armed robberies across the city.

Police issued a community alert for half a dozen armed robberies primarily on the Northwest, Southwest and South Sides in the city's South Chicago, Goose Island, West Town Grand Crossing and Auburn Gresham neighborhoods.

In each instance, police said a group of four to five masked men jumped out of stolen vehicles – a white Hyundai Elantra in four incidents, and a white Kia sedan in the other two – approach a victim, and then rob them at gunpoint of their property and car.

After the robbery, some of the suspects get into the stolen vehicle they arrived in while others get into the car they've just hijacked from their victim and flee, police said. In one incident, the suspects robbed the victim at gunpoint and then fled in the stolen vehicle they arrived in without taking the victim's car.

Four of the armed robberies took place on the same day, three within a span of an hour and a half. So far, police have connected this group to the following incidents, dates and times:

January 3 at 2:07 a.m. in the 1900 block of E. 80th St.

January 3 at 3:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Kingsbury St.

January 3 at 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of N. Ashland Ave.

January 3 at 10:35 p.m. in the 8100 block of S. Elizabeth

January 6 at 1:40 a.m. in the 500 block of W. 81st St.

January 7 at 4:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of E. 79th St.

If you have any information about these incidents or suspects, contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273 r Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263. You can also submit a tip anonymously at CPDTIP.com.