Chicago police warn of robbery pattern in South Shore neighborhood

Chicago police this weekend were warning people about a string of robberies on the city's South Side.

The incidents all occurred in the city's South Shore neighborhood. In each, a man approached the victims as they walked and implied he had a gun, and took their purses, police said.

The robber then fled on foot each time.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

Tuesday, June 16, at 3 p.m., in the 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard.

Tuesday. June 23, at 6:56 p.m., in the 7200 block of South Euclid Avenue.

Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m., in the 2100 block of East 71st Street.

The robber is a man between 19 and 30, standing about 5 feet 9 inches in height and weighing 140 to 160 pounds, with dreadlocks, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-060.