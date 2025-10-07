Chicago police warn of string of business burglaries on Northwest Side

Chicago police on Tuesday warned of a string of burglaries at businesses on the Northwest Side since late August.

In a community alert, police said a burglar has broken into at least eight businesses and stolen cash from the registers in the Logan Square, Dunning, Norwood Park, North Park, and Irving Park neighborhoods.

In each burglary, a male in dark clothes and gloves and driving a white SUV broke in through a window or glass door. The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

Two businesses on the 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 25,

The 3200 block of North Narragansett Avenue at 4:40 a.m. on Sept. 22,

The 6100 block of West Belmont Avenue at 4:52 a.m. on Sept. 22,

The 6400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 5

The 3300 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue at 2:04 a.m. on Oct. 7

Two businesses on the 3400 block of West Irving Park Road in between the afternoon of Oct 6 and morning of Oct. 7.

Police asked anyone with information on any of the burglaries to contact Area 5 detectives at 312=746-7384, or to submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com, using reference # P25-5-033.