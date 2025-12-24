Chicago police warn of attempted sexual assault in Humboldt Park

Chicago police are warning the public to be aware of their surroundings after a man tried to sexually assault a woman on the city's West Side on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of West North Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said an unknown man pushed a woman into her vehicle and attempted to pull her pants down. He then fled the area in a white SUV with a sunroof.

Police described the suspect as an African American man between 30 and 40 years of age, between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 9, weighing between 200 and 210 Pounds. Police said he was wearing a white shirt, jeans, and a black leather jacket at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JJ533490.