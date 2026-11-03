Chicago police warn of auto thefts in Lakeview, Uptown

Chicago police issued a community alert Tuesday about a rash of auto thefts in the Lakeview and Uptown communities.

In each incident, a thief has entered an unoccupied, locked car parked on the street and stolen the car. Police did not specify how the thief got in.

The burglaries happened at the following locations and times:

3500 block of North Fremont Street, 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

3800 block of North Pine Grove Avenue, 11:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

800 block of West Newport Avenue, 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.

800 block of West Buckingham Place, 11:54 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26.

700 block of West Sheridan Road, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.

4200 block of North Hazel Street, 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.

600 block of West Lawrence Avenue, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

600 block of West Roscoe Street, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.

800 block of West Agatite Avenue, 5:50 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

Police said there was no description of the thief available. Police did not specify if any specific makes or models of cars were targeted.

Anyone with information should call Belmont Area detectives at (312) 744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-3-045.