Video shows Chicago Police officers save choking child on South Side

By Andrew Ramos

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows a rescue on Chicago's South Side as police jump into action to help a young child suffering a medical emergency. 

It was a case of being in the right place at the right time. Officers were responding to a separate incident along Vernon Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood around 2 p.m. when they heard a mother scream for help, saying that her son was losing consciousness. 

Child rescued Roseland
CBS

That's when police moved in. One officer quickly took matters into his own hands, rendering aid to the child who appeared to be choking. 

After the officer rendered what was apparently life-saving aid, the child started moving. It's clear things would have taken a tragic turn if those officers weren't in the area at the time. 

After being treated, the child was standing on his own and seemed to be OK. He was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 5:53 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

