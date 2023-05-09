Procession, vigil for CPD Officer Areanah Preston

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A procession will take place Tuesday for slain Chicago police officer Areanah Preston.

The police escort will travel from the Medical Examiner's office to the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, at 4727 W. 103rd St. in Oak Lawn. The procession begins at 9 a.m.

A vigil is set for 6 p.m. at the 5th District station.

The loss of Officer Preston hits home for many. She was only 24 years old and served the city as a police officer for three years.

Preston, 24, was shot around 1:42 a.m. on Saturday in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood. She had just finished her shift in the 5th District and was yards from her home.

An arriving officer rendered aid, placed her into the back of a squad car, and took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

After the desperate attempt to save her life, a police source tells CBS 2 she died from multiple gunshot wounds above the breast.

A police source told CBS 2, several people are now under investigation in connection to the case.