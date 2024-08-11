Security measures go into place for Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Countdown to the DNC in Chicago as security measures, street closures begin

Countdown to the DNC in Chicago as security measures, street closures begin

CHICAGO (CBS) — After months of preparations, the Democratic National Convention starts a week from Monday. With a number of security measures and street closures going into place, the city will look and feel a lot different.

The biggest priority on the agenda is the buildout of the DNC security perimeter. Much of that construction will begin at the United Center at 6 a.m. on Monday. The first phase of staging of the perimeter fencing was already taking shape outside the venue on Sunday.

Residents and businesses are now being warned about the impact security measures will have on traffic in and around the United Center and McCormick Place, which will see restrictions on parking and street access.

Once the perimeter is in place, no cars or foot traffic will be allowed inside without proper clearance.

"It's going to look and feel a whole lot different. Security is going to be probably the tightest we ever seen in the city," said former Chicago Police First Dep. Supt. Tony Riccio.

Much of that tight security will go into effect ahead of the convention. A full lockdown at McCormick Place begins on Friday at 10 p.m., and the United Center restrictions go into place a day later, starting at 7 p.m.

As CBS News Chicago has reported, many of the offices in the area are encouraging their employees to work from home next week. Small businesses and shops that rely heavily on foot traffic are raising their own concerns as restrictions will likely keep patrons away.

"One mistake, one bad apple can really ruin the image of the city, so I think it's going to be very tightly supervised," said Riccio.

According to Riccio, the convention will serve as an opportunity for the Chicago Police Department to showcase not only its training but also its preparedness to take on other high profile events.

The biggest challenge, he says, will be tackling protests both planned and sporadic.

"The balancing act for the police department is they have to allow the first amendment protests as they are constitutionally protected, but they have to draw the line where those protests start to become criminal conduct. And I think Supt. Snelling and his team are ready," he said.

The city's Office of Emergency Management says it plans to issue alerts and notifications around the clock to help keep residents updated.