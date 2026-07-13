Leadership changes in Chicago's police, FBI, and Secret Service agencies spark safety concerns

Over the course of two weeks, two critical figures in Chicago's policing community are exiting their positions.

As the heads of the FBI, Douglas DePodesta, and the Chicago Police Department, Larry Snelling, are leaving their post, there is now a new concern about how that could make the city less safe.

When homicides dropped 30% and shootings by 35% in 2025, everyone from the FBI boss to the governor would answer questions about what's going on.

The uniform answer? Cooperation between the big police agencies. But with many of the bosses atop those agencies exiting, a new concern over what that may mean is starting.

On July 1, DePodesta quickly exited his office atop the Chicago FBI. CPD's top cop, Snelling, announced his retirement, which will take place on July 15.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said he's concerned about the departures. Meanwhile, State's Attorney Eileen O'Neil Burke said the city is in good hands with the FBI and CPD.

Burke says the interim boss at CPD, Fred Waller, is known and respected, but who leads long-term at 35th and Michigan remains unclear.

"There is a little bit of concern, especially when we see so much change at the top of so many organizations in such a small time period," said Former 1st Deputy Superintendent of CPD Anthony Riccio.

He says he's seen friction between leaders of these kinds of operations and that it hurts morale and the fight on crime.

"I can say from firsthand experience, there have been leaders in some of these agencies that didn't get along with the Chicago Police Department. That created conflict ... you tend not to work with them," Riccio said.

There's now a new boss atop the Secret Service office in Chicago as well.

Derek Mayer has come out of retirement to replace his retiring predecessor.

He played a key role in Chicago's 2024 Democratic Convention—a high-profile event that gives him continuity in the new post and helped police agencies see eye to eye.

"So the Chicago law enforcement community is very close-knit. We were very close-knit prior to the 2024 Democratic National Convention, but what the 2024 DNC did is brought it even closer," he said.

With so many faces coming and going, the hope is the swirl doesn't upset relationships and positive trend lines that have taken years to construct.

"The people that ultimately pay the price are the people living in the communities in Chicago," Riccio said.

Riccio says that CPD leans heavily on the FBI for major crimes and the Secret Service for large events like the Democratic National Convention. Gang crime often deals with drugs, making the DEA vital, and gun crimes require strong ties with the ATF.