Chicago police squad car wrecked in Wrigleyville crash

A Chicago police squad car was wrecked early Monday in a crash in Wrigleyville.

The crash happened at Waveland and Racine avenues, about a block west of Wrigley Field. The squad car ended up on the parkway off the road, and a lot of debris was left behind.

The marked squad car sustained severe front-end damage, with the left front wheel either folded up or ripped completely off.

A couple other cars that might have been parked were also damaged.

It was not known how many officers were in the squad car.

The crash happened as strong winds whipped and blowing snow fell in the Chicago area.