2 Chicago cops hurt after squad car crashes into barrier in Jefferson Park

Two Chicago police officers were injured when their squad car crashed into a barrier in Jefferson Park Thursday night.  

CPD said the officers were responding to a call shortly before midnight when the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a barrier in the 5600 block of West Goodman Street. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment and observation.

CPD said one officer was in good condition, the other in fair.

No further details were released. 

