2 Chicago cops hurt after squad car crashes into barrier in Jefferson Park
Two Chicago police officers were injured when their squad car crashed into a barrier in Jefferson Park Thursday night.
CPD said the officers were responding to a call shortly before midnight when the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a barrier in the 5600 block of West Goodman Street. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment and observation.
CPD said one officer was in good condition, the other in fair.
No further details were released.