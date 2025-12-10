Man shot, killed by Chicago police during car theft investigation on North Side

Chicago police shot and killed a man during an investigation into a stolen car in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood on Tuesday night.

The Chicago Police Department said tactical officers were investigating a stolen, uncopied parked vehicle around 10:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of North Washtenaw Avenue.

Police said a dark sedan pulled up and two men got out, and tried to get into the stolen vehicle.

That's when officers approached, and one man ran off, police said. Police said the other man got back into the driver's seat of the sedan and refused to get out when ordered by officers.

Police said the driver then accelerated, dragging an officer who fired one shot, hitting the driver in the head. The car then crashed into a parked vehicle.

The man shot by the officer was taken to Illinois Masonic, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a woman inside the sedan was taken into custody, and two firearms were recovered at the scene.

The man who ran off has not been located by police.

Police said an officer was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Chicago police say the officer involved in the shooting is now on administrative duty for at least 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates.