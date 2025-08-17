Watch CBS News
Chicago police search for missing 94-year-old man with dementia

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police on Sunday were asking for help from the public in finding a missing 94-year-old man with dementia.

Semen Lelchuk was last seen at 1:21 p.m. Sunday, police said. The last location where he was seen was the 1300 block of West Jarvis Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police said Lelchuk suffers from dementia. He speaks Russian, and he was last seen wearing a red shirt and may have a cane, police said.

semen-lelchuk.png
Semen Lelchuk Chicago Police

Anyone who sees Lelchuk is asked to call the Belmont Area Special Victims Unit at 312-746-8266 or to call 911.

