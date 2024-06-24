Chicago Police search for bike-riding robber on city's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police on Monday warned residents after three armed robberies on the city's Northwest Side.

One of the terrifying incidents was caught on surveillance video.

In each incident, the robber has pulled up on a bicycle, and then held a victim at gunpoint while announcing a robbery. The robber has taken the victims' belongings and fled the scene.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

Friday, May 31, 11 p.m., 3800 block of West Montrose Avenue, Albany Park.

Thursday, June 6, 1:35 a.m., 3900 block of West Montrose Avenue, Albany Park

Sunday, June 9, 3:45 a.m., 4300 block of North Pulaski Road, Irving Park.

Police posted surveillance video of one of the robberies to YouTube.

The robber is described as a man between 40 and 45 years old, standing 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 195 to 215 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394.