Chicago Police hold roll call on South Side block known for drugs, violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police displayed a show of force Friday night to scare off drug dealers in a section of the Englewood neighborhood.

Officers gathered for a roll call near 73rd Place and Racine Avenue, trying to disrupt an open-air drug market that has been operating in a vacant lot.

The officers tried to reassure neighbors they are doing all they can to keep the area safe.

"The key here is to try to bring these neighborhoods back, so that these kids can walk down the street without worrying about being shot," police Supt. Larry Snelling told the officers at the outdoor roll call.

The police action Friday night came after Ald. David Moore (17th) camped out on 73rd Place near the drug market to bring attention to the problem.

Gunfire rang out within earshot of Moore's tent as he broadcast on Facebook Live early this past Sunday morning.