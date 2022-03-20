Watch CBS News

Chicago police release surveillance video in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl

Chicago police release surveillance video in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have you seen these three men? Chicago police just released new surveillance video hoping to find the gunmen who shot and killed a 12-year-old girl on the way home from her own birthday party. 

City POD cameras captured images of the killers. 

On March 1 Nyzireya London Moore was riding in the car with her family near 72nd and Oakley when someone started firing in the street. 

A bullet hit Moore in the head. She died three three days later. 

Chicago police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in this case. 

