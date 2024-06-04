Watch CBS News
Chicago police recruit was shot while driving on Chicago's North Side

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police recruit was shot in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Just after midnight, police said the 21-year-old man was driving, in the 2600 block of West Gunnison Avenue, when his vehicle was hit by gunfire.

The recruit was shot in the back before crashing into a parked car. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. 

The 24-year-old passenger was not injured. 

At least two bullet holes were seen on the back side of the car. 

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made. 

Mugo Odigwe
First published on June 4, 2024 / 5:43 AM CDT

