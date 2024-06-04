Chicago police recruit was shot while driving on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police recruit was shot in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Just after midnight, police said the 21-year-old man was driving, in the 2600 block of West Gunnison Avenue, when his vehicle was hit by gunfire.

The recruit was shot in the back before crashing into a parked car. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

The 24-year-old passenger was not injured.

At least two bullet holes were seen on the back side of the car.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.