Chicago police recruit was shot while driving on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police recruit was shot in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.
Just after midnight, police said the 21-year-old man was driving, in the 2600 block of West Gunnison Avenue, when his vehicle was hit by gunfire.
The recruit was shot in the back before crashing into a parked car. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.
The 24-year-old passenger was not injured.
At least two bullet holes were seen on the back side of the car.
Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.