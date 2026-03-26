Chicago police probe broad-daylight shootings in Hyde Park, Woodlawn

Police on Thursday were investigating two shootings that happened in broad daylight the day before in Chicago's Hyde Park and Woodlawn neighborhoods.

At 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, a 29-year-old man was in a car in the 6200 block of South Drexel Avenue when two men pulled up in a white Mercedes Benz, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was late pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

At 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, a 30-year-old man was walking in the alley behind the 5300 block of South Kenwood Avenue when a man he knew came up in a Toyota Corolla, police said. The man in the car took out a gun and shot the victim twice in the wrist, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The two shootings both happened within the patrol area of the University of Chicago Police Department, which reported that its officers responded along with Chicago police.

Wentworth Area detectives were investigating the shootings.