Chicago Police Officer Nelson Crespo makes first public appearance since surviving Swedish Hospital shooting

A Chicago police officer who survived a shooting at Swedish Hospital earlier this year made his first public appearance on Friday evening at a fundraiser to support his recovery.

Hundreds of people gathered at Old Crow Smokehouse in Wrigleyville to support Officer Nelson Crespo, at his first public appearance since the shooting that has left him on a long road to recovery.

Crespo, who has been left paralyzed from the shoulders down, thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers. The White Sox fan received a surprise from his favorite player, Hall of Famer Harold Baines, who presented him with a team jersey.

On April 25, Crespo was with his partner, Officer John Bartholomew, were escorting a man who'd been arrested for armed robbery to Swedish Hospital. Inside the hospital, prosecutors say officers unlocked 26-year-old Alphanso Talley's handcuffs for a CT scan, when he pulled out a gun from under a blanket and shot both officers.

Bartholomew died, and Crespo was critically wounded. Talley was arrested shortly after.

Crespo has not been seen in public since as he is recovering from his injuries.

Proceeds from Friday night's fundraiser will go to cover the costs of Crespo's recovery.