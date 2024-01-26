Chicago police officer exchanges gunfire with man on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago police officer was involved in a shootout with a man in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The officer responded to a call of shots fired near 8500 South Winchester Avenue. Police said a man fired a gun in the officer's direction and the officer shot back.

Police said no one was hurt and the man got away.

The Civilian Office of police accountability is now investigating.