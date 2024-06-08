Chicago Police seek help finding man missing from South Side home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for a missing man who may need medical attention and has not been seen since June 5.

Police say Gregory Jones, 55, was last seen at his home on the South Side in the 10600 block of South Langley Ave.

Jones is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has grey hair and is balding and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and gray or silver pants.

Jones has schizophrenia and kidney problems and may need medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at (312)747-8274.

CPD