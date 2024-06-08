Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Police seek help finding man missing from South Side home

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for a missing man who may need medical attention and has not been seen since June 5. 

Police say Gregory Jones, 55, was last seen at his home on the South Side in the 10600 block of South Langley Ave.

Jones is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has grey hair and is balding and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and gray or silver pants.

Jones has schizophrenia and kidney problems and may need medical attention, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at (312)747-8274. 

gregory-jones-1.png
CPD
Beth Lawrence

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer for CBS Chicago. Beth joined CBS Chicago as a member of the newsroom assignment desk before taking on her current role. Previously she worked as an on-air reporter and anchor. Beth holds journalism degrees from the University of North Carolina and Northwestern University.

First published on June 8, 2024 / 9:43 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.