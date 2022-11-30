Watch CBS News
Chicago police look for suspect who shot at officer near Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for a suspect who shot at one of their officers just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday near 32nd Street right by the Stevenson Expressway. 

That's in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

CPD said an officer was traveling in an unmarked Kia when someone opened fire. Chunks of broken glass were visible from the car's window.

Police said the officer did not return fire.

No one was hurt.

First published on November 30, 2022

