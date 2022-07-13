Chicago police issue alert of catalytic converter thefts throughout the city

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of a series of catalytic converter thefts that occurred last week.

The incidents happened in the Bridgeport, Brighton Park, Armour Square, and Back of the Yards neighborhoods from July 7 to 10.

In each incident, the offender(s) would remove the catalytic converters from parked vehicles during various hours of the day.

Incident times and locations:

· 1000 Block of West 37th Street between July 09-10, 2022, between 11:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

· 2600 Block of West 47th Street between July 08-09, 2022, between 12:00 a.m. and 1:50 p.m.

· 5200 Block of South May Street on July 09, 2022, between 12:00 a.m. and 10:50 a.m.

· 2700 Block of West Pope John Paul II Drive on July 08, 2022, between 6:58 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

· 3000 Block of South Wells Street between July 08-09, 2022, between 6:00 p.m. and 9:30 a.m.

· 4600 Block of South Talman Avenue on July 07, between 12:00 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

· 5000 Block of South Ashland Street on July 07, 2022, between 12:54 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

A description of the offender(s) were not available.

Police are reminding the public:

· Report suspicious activity immediately

· Do not leave valuables unattended/unsecured

· If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

· If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately

· If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-747-8380.