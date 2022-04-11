Chicago police investigate violence on CTA trains, buses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The number of violent attacks on the CTA keeps climbing, with two more added to the list in less than 24 hours.

There were also attacks on the CTA on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.

Police say an attack Saturday night is connected to the Pink Line. A 40-year-old woman was smoking a cigarette around 10:30 p.m. when someone came up and asked for a cigarette. When she refused, the person told her he had a gun, smacked the cigarette out of her hand and hit her repeatedly before running away northbound on State Street.

Sunday morning there was there was a shooting on a CTA bus in Lawndale along Route 53 and Pulaski and Polk. Police say the bus driver stopped after hearing multiple shots, and that's when the shooter left the bus and ran.

CBS 2 asked what happened to the video taken from inside or around stations. CTA officials said they had the video of the incident on the bus but gave it to police. We reached out to the Chicago Police Department, who siad area detectives decide what to do with the video. We tried calling them Sunday to ask for the video, and the phone rang and rang with no answer.

Another thing that these attacks have in common -- none of the suspects has been apprehended.

CTA officials maintain that the system is safe when compared to overall ridership.