Chicago police investigate string of armed robberies on city's northwest side

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a rash of armed robberies and retail thefts on the northwest side.

Police said two men have held up a dozen locations since August 20th, and in some cases, hitting the same block more than once. In each incident, the suspects enter the store and implied they had a weapon.

They then demand cigarettes and liquor and ran off.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 5:58 PM

