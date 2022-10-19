Chicago police investigate string of armed robberies on city's northwest side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a rash of armed robberies and retail thefts on the northwest side.
Police said two men have held up a dozen locations since August 20th, and in some cases, hitting the same block more than once. In each incident, the suspects enter the store and implied they had a weapon.
They then demand cigarettes and liquor and ran off.
