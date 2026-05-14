Chicago police hosting gun turn-in event this weekend

The Chicago Police Department is hosting another gun turn-in event this weekend.

The events will be held on both the South and West sides on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can turn in a gun at 9538 S. Harvard Ave. and at 5312 N. Avenue.

Anyone who turns in a gun will receive a $100 gift card.

Glen Brooks, the Chicago Police Department director of community policing, said this event is completely anonymous with "no questions asked."

"This is the opportunity for people to get rid of those unwanted, those found weapons that they have around the house and really dispose of them in a safe way," Glen Brooks said.