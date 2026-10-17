Chicago police release photos of car wanted in hit-and-run in West Englewood

Chicago police released photos of a car wanted in a hit-and-run crash that took place in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood last week.

Chicago police said on October 11 around 5:35 p.m., a 65-year-old man was riding a scooter in the 6300 block of South Damen Avenue when a beige car hit him.

Police said the car drove off, leaving the man in critical condition.

In a community alert, police described the car as a beige or tan Chevy with damage to the front right side bumper.

CPD

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crash Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.