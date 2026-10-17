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Chicago police release photos of car wanted in hit-and-run in West Englewood

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago police released photos of a car wanted in a hit-and-run crash that took place in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood last week. 

Chicago police said on October 11 around 5:35 p.m., a 65-year-old man was riding a scooter in the 6300 block of South Damen Avenue when a beige car hit him. 

Police said the car drove off, leaving the man in critical condition. 

In a community alert, police described the car as a beige or tan Chevy with damage to the front right side bumper. 

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CPD

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crash Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.  

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