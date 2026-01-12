Chicago police fire shots during traffic stop on city's West Side

Police fired shots during a traffic stop on Chicago's West Side early Monday morning.

Chicago police said at 12:38 a.m., uniformed Harrison (11th) District officers were on patrol when they pulled over a vehicle in the 4700 block of West Fifth Avenue, just east of Cicero Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Officers found a gun in the lap of the man driving the vehicle, which appeared to be a minivan. Police requested that more officers come to the scene.

During the encounter with the driver, an officer discharged his gun, police said.

No one was hit by the gunfire, but the suspect was treated on the scene by the Chicago Fire Department for minor cuts from broken glass, police said.

Two officers were taken to an area hospital just to be checked out.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police said the gun that had been in the man's lap was recovered at the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is leading the investigation, and the officer who fired shots has been placed on administrative leave for at least 30 days, which is standard procedure in such a situation.

The police Investigative Response Team was also called to the scene.