Chicago police expand community alert about vehicle break-ins in downtown area

Chicago police on Wednesday issued an expanded community alert about a rash of incidents in which thieves broke into vehicles and stole construction equipment in and around downtown Chicago.

In each incident, a locked vehicle was parked either on the street or in a public garage when the thieves broke in and stole construction equipment inside. On one occasion, a thief pointed a gun at the owner of a vehicle to stop him from recording them with his cellphone, police said.

Police issued a community alert about this pattern last week, but more incidents have been added since.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

500 block of South Wabash Avenue on Thursday, March 26, at 7:40 a.m.

500 block of West Van Buren Street on Thursday, March 26, at 8:13 a.m.

600 block of West Washington Boulevard on Friday, March 27, at 7:06 a.m.

600 block of West Monroe Street on Saturday, March 28, at 7:20 a.m.

600 block of West Monroe Street on Saturday, March 28, at 7:30 a.m.

500 block of South Wabash Avenue on Monday, March 30, at 7:05 a.m.

300 block of South Wabash Avenue on Monday, March 30 at 11:41 a.m.

600 block of South State Street on Wednesday, April 1, at 7:45 a.m.

900 block of South Michigan Avenue on Thursday, April 2, between 10:20 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.

300 block of South Wacker Drive on Friday, April 3, between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

1100 block of South Canal Street on Saturday, April 4, between 6 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

300 block of South Wabash Avenue on Saturday, April 4, at 6 a.m.

300 block of South Wabash Avenue on Saturday, April 4, at 7:44 a.m.

0-99 block of North Wacker Drive on Saturday, April 4, at 8:25 a.m.

1400 block of South Indiana Avenue on Tuesday, April 7, at 1:20 p.m.

600 block of South Financial Place on Wednesday, April 8, at 7:30 a.m.

300 block of South Wabash Avenue on Thursday, April 9, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

600 block of South State Street on Thursday, April 9, between 6:20 a.m. and 9:40 a.m.

600 block of South La Salle Street on Friday, April 10, at 6:15 a.m.

700 block of West Monroe Street on Friday, April 10, between 6:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m .

1000 block of South Wells Street on Friday, April 10, at 8:00 a.m.

300 block of South Riverside Plaza on Monday, April 13, between 6 a.m. and 6:26 a.m.

100 block of South Jefferson Street on Tuesday, April 14, between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

100 block of South Wacker Drive on Tuesday, April 14, between 5:52 a.m. and 7:50 a.m.

Police said the suspects are a group one to of four males wearing dark-colored clothing and ski masks.

Anyone with information about these break-ins should call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or send an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use Reference # P26-3-011A.