Woman arrested after crash leaves passenger, 2 CPD officers injured

A woman was taken into custody after a crash left two officers injured in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers driving in a marked CPD vehicle were rear-ended by a blue sedan, causing the patrol car to spin out and hit a semi-trailer in the 2700 block of W. 51st St. just after midnight.

Two officers were taken to local hospitals, one in good condition with a head injury and the other in fair condition with injuries to the face.

The 22-year-old driver of the blue sedan was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition with trauma to the body. She was later taken into custody.

A passenger in the blue sedan was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Police said charges are pending.