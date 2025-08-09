Chicago police warn of string of 18 ATM thefts on West and Northwest sides

Chicago police are searching for thieves who break into businesses, load ATMs into the back of their vehicles, and take off.

Surveillance video shows four thieves dressed in black get out of an SUV in the 5300 block of West Madison Street early Friday morning in the Austin neighbhorhood. They broke through the window of a business, then stole the ATM inside.

Investigators believe the same crew has broken into at least 18 businesses since June on the West and Northwest sides.

Police have only a vague description of the burglars, who wore masks, gloves, and dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8253, or to submit an anonymoust tip online at CPDTIP.com, using reference #25-CWP-022D.