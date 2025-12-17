Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police chase burglary suspects from DuSable Lake Shore Drive into West Lawn; all 3 in custody

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago police said three burglary suspects are now in custody after a chase and crash earlier Wednesday.

Police said officers responded around 10:40 a.m. to the 4100 block of North Greenwood after a 50-year-old man said three male suspects broke into the driver's side door of a car and took items rom inside. The suspects then got into another car and fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Chicago police gave chase, and police scanner traffic indicated they pursued the vehicle on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, then onto the Dan Ryan Expressway and finally into the West Lawn neighborhood.

Police said about an hour after the initial response, the car of suspects crashed into a building and then a gate near an abandoned Kmart in the 7100 block of Kedvale. One person was take into custody shortly after, and the other two fled on foot. CBS Skywatch was over the neighborhood as police searched yards, trash bins and the outsides of homes. Neighbors were told to stay inside. 

Shortly before 3 p.m. police confirmed all three suspects had been arrested. The car they fled in was reported stolen from the 4000 block of N. Oakley Ave. Tuesday night, police said. 

Charges against the suspects are pending. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue