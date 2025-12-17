Chicago police chase burglary suspects from DuSable Lake Shore Drive into West Lawn; all 3 in custody

Chicago police said three burglary suspects are now in custody after a chase and crash earlier Wednesday.

Police said officers responded around 10:40 a.m. to the 4100 block of North Greenwood after a 50-year-old man said three male suspects broke into the driver's side door of a car and took items rom inside. The suspects then got into another car and fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Chicago police gave chase, and police scanner traffic indicated they pursued the vehicle on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, then onto the Dan Ryan Expressway and finally into the West Lawn neighborhood.

Police said about an hour after the initial response, the car of suspects crashed into a building and then a gate near an abandoned Kmart in the 7100 block of Kedvale. One person was take into custody shortly after, and the other two fled on foot. CBS Skywatch was over the neighborhood as police searched yards, trash bins and the outsides of homes. Neighbors were told to stay inside.

Shortly before 3 p.m. police confirmed all three suspects had been arrested. The car they fled in was reported stolen from the 4000 block of N. Oakley Ave. Tuesday night, police said.

Charges against the suspects are pending.