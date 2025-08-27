Chicago police searching for burglary crew targeting businesses on West, Southwest sides

Chicago police are looking for a burglary crew they say have been targeting businesses in several neighborhoods on Chicago's West and Southwest Sides.

Police said there have been at least seven incidents in the Lower West Side, Little Italy and West Loop neighborhoods, all in the overnight and the early morning hours.

In each case, police said the burglars broke the front glass door or side window of the business using tools like a metal fire hydrant cap, bolt cutters, crowbars and bricks, then went inside and took property including ATMs, safes, cash registers, tobacco products and liquor, mostly tequila bottles.

Police said a fire hydrant cap was left at the scene of one of the burglaries.

The burglaries under investigation happened at the following dates and times:

2100 block of S. Halsted St. on July 11, 2025 at 4:10 a.m.

1800 block of S. Ashland Ave. on August 5, 2025 at 3:35 a.m.

1300 block of W. Taylor St. on August 6, 2025 at 3:52 a.m.

1500 block of W. Madison Ave. on August 7, 2025 at 5:17 a.m.

2100 block of S. Halsted St. on August 19, 2025 at 4:04 a.m.

800 block of W. Van Buren St. on August 20, 2025 at 3:30 a.m.

2100 block of S. Halsted St. on August 21, 2025 at 4:01 a.m.

Police said the suspects are four to five men, wearing dark green, gray and black hoodies and dark pants. Each suspect also wore black masks and gloves.

Chicago police said different cars were used in each incident, but the crew prefers SUVs.