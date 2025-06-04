Chicago police warn of burglars stealing copper on West Side

Chicago police have issued a warning about a burglar or burglars stealing copper from buildings on the city's West Side.

The incidents happened in the Humboldt Park, Garfield Park, North Lawndale and Austin neighborhoods. In each instance, police said the burglar or burglars cut through a chain link fence to get onto private property, then stole copper wire, copper battery straps and electrical boxes from cellular towers and similar equipment.

The incidents happened most in the morning, and in some cases the same block was hit by the burglar or burglars twice in two days. One incident took place in the afternoon.

The burglaries were reported at the following times and places:

700 block of N. Pulaski Rd between April 26, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. and April 27, 2025 at 8:00 a.m.

700 block of N. Pulaski Rd on April 29, 2025, at 5:30 a.m.

3000 block of W. Van Buren St. between March 04, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. and March 07, 2025, at 8:00 a.m.

4500 block of W. Wilcox St. on May 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

4100 block of W. Ogden Ave. on May 10, 2025, at 9:30 a.m.

800 block of N. Lorel Ave. between May 20, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. and May 21, 2025 at 11:34 a.m.

5300 block of W. Chicago Ave. on May 21, 2025, at 5:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 6 ft. 2 in. tall wearing dark jeans, a dark t-shirt and a dark colored sweater.

If you have any information about these burglaries, contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.