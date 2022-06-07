Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police arrest suspect in Park Boulevard for carjacking, car crash and beating a passerby

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect involved in a carjacking who later went on to beat a passerby is in police custody after a wild ride on Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said a 40-year-old woman was in her parked car in the 3500 block of South State Street this morning around 8:40 when a man got in the passenger side, showed a gun and told her to get out. 

The suspect traveled northbound in her SUV when he later crashed the car in the 5100 block of S. Lakeshore Drive. According to the Chicago Police Department (CPD) he got out of the car and tried to get away. 

According to CPD he "battered a passerby," a 26-year-old man who was later taken to University of Chicago Hospital "in fair condition." 

The suspect then tried to carjack another car but police said he was unsuccessful. He was placed in police custody and taken to University of Chicago Hospital for the injuries he suffered in the car crash. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 12:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.