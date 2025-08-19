Chicago police warn of armed robbers in Woodlawn targeting victims on online marketplaces
Chicago police issued a warning Tuesday about armed robbers targeting victims through online marketplaces.
In the two robberies police are investigating, the suspects contacted the victims to arrange a sale through an online marketplace, then gave them an address in Woodlawn to meet.
When the victim arrives, the suspects pull out a gun, take the property and run away, police said.
So far, police said these suspects have carried out these armed robberies in the 700 block of East 63rd Street around 7:30 p.m. on July 27 and in the 6300 block of South Evans around 4:45 pm. on August 15.
Police were only able to give a vague description of the suspects, but said they appeared to be 16 to 18 years old and wore dark clothing. They were armed with a black handgun.
If you have any information about these armed robberies, contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384. You can also submit tips anonymously at CPDTIP.com.