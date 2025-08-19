Watch CBS News
Chicago police warn of armed robbers in Woodlawn targeting victims on online marketplaces

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Chicago police issued a warning Tuesday about armed robbers targeting victims through online marketplaces.

In the two robberies police are investigating, the suspects contacted the victims to arrange a sale through an online marketplace, then gave them an address in Woodlawn to meet.

When the victim arrives, the suspects pull out a gun, take the property and run away, police said.

So far, police said these suspects have carried out these armed robberies in the 700 block of East 63rd Street around 7:30 p.m. on July 27 and in the 6300 block of South Evans around 4:45 pm. on August 15.

Police were only able to give a vague description of the suspects, but said they appeared to be 16 to 18 years old and wore dark clothing. They were armed with a black handgun.

If you have any information about these armed robberies, contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384. You can also submit tips anonymously at CPDTIP.com.

