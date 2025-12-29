Chicago police warn of 3 business burglaries in Logan Square and Humboldt Park

Chicago police are warning about a string of burglaries last week targeting businesses in the Logan Square and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.

Police said a group of three burglars broke into three businesses through the rear doors or breaking the windows, before stealing change machines and cash from the registers and cash boxes in offices. In one of the burglaries, they also stole the digital video recording system that filmed the break-in.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

At 4:40 a.m. on Dec. 23 in the 2600 block of West Division Street,

At 10 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the 3000 block of West Diversey Avenue,

At 9:09 a.m. on Dec. 28 in the 3000 block of West North Avenue.

Police had only a vague description of the burglars, who used a white sedan with a black roof.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com, with reference # P25-5-039.